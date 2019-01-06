Eagles' playoff win nets Nick Foles $1M incentive

When the quarterback restructured his contract this offseason it was laden with incentives. Foles earned $500,000 for playing 33 percent of the snaps in a playoff game and another $500,000 for the victory. Bang! $1 million.
Assuming Foles plays at least 33 percent of the snaps next week versus the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round, he'll earn a minimum of $500K with a chance for another million-dollar payday if the Eagles pull off another road upset.
Foles missed out on a $1 million regular-season incentive when he left injured in Week 17, leaving him four plays shy of earning a bonus for playing 33 percent of the team's snaps this season. The Eagles could figure out a way to potentially pay out the missed incentive.
The $1 million earned Sunday night is a nice addition to the bank account of the red-hot quarterback who could cash in again as a free agent this offseason.