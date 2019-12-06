Eagles' playoff path, Chiefs' defense among Week 14 storylines

The Saints have one of the best run defenses in the game (third in the NFL) and their Cam Jordan-led pass rush is tied for fourth in the league in sacks. This weekend's game will pit strength vs. strength, as the 49ers' offense is a run-first unit (second in the NFL in rushing) that builds its pass game off the ground attack. If the Saints stop the run, how will the 49ers adjust? Against the pass, Jordan should have a favorable matchup against right tackle Mike McGlinchey, so doubling him on passing downs must be part of the 49ers' game plan. If the pass rush can pressure Jimmy Garoppolo, taking away George Kittle is the next most important task. The tight end is a challenge for most defenders to handle one-on-one, and although safety Vonn Bell has some cover skills, doubling Kittle will be the Saints' best bet to limit the 49ers star. They must also focus on taking away Garoppolo's underneath targets. This will cause him to hold onto the ball -- and, at times, he has struggled getting to his second and third reads in those scenarios.