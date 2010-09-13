Eagles place Weaver, Jackson on season-ending IR

Published: Sep 13, 2010 at 03:30 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles placed Pro Bowl fullback Leonard Weaver and starting center Jamaal Jackson on injured reserve, ending their seasons, then signed fullback Owen Schmitt and tight end/fullback Garrett Mills to fill the roster spots Monday.

Weaver and Jackson were injured during Sunday's 27-20 season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Reid: Eagles followed protocol

Eagles coach Andy Reid defended the team's decision to put QB Kevin Kolb and

LB Stewart Bradley back in

the game after suffering what were later diagnosed as concussions. More ...

»  QB controversy brewing in Philadelphia

Schmitt, a fifth-round draft pick in 2008, played in 30 games with the Seattle Seahawks. He caught 12 passes for 50 yards and one touchdown, and he carried five times for 21 yards. Schmitt was released Sept. 6.

Mills had been on Philadelphia's practice squad. Guard Fenuki Tupou agreed to a contract and will take Mills' spot on the practice squad.

Weaver tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Eagles coach Andy Reid called the damage to his knee "severe," and said a surgery date for Weaver hasn't been set.

Jackson tore his right triceps, not biceps as the team originally said. He will have surgery on Tuesday. Jackson was in the starting lineup after making a remarkable recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL sustained last Dec. 27.

In other injury news, quarterback Kevin Kolb and linebacker Stewart Bradley haven't been ruled out for Philadelphia's game at Detroit next Sunday despite sustaining concussions.

Reid said both players must pass a specific evaluation process before they are cleared to play. He said the team's medical staff will follow the NFL's guidelines for concussions.

Both players briefly returned after being hurt during the second quarter against the Packers.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 8 games

Bears DB Eddie Jackson is doubtful to return against the 49ers after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley inactive vs. Panthers due to personal matter

The Falcons will once again be without receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿. The team announced Sunday that Ridley is officially inactive versus the Panthers due to a personal matter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson's increased workload in Falcons offense expected to continue

﻿Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson﻿'s ground campaign has been one of the most pleasantly surprising developments this season. Don't expect Atlanta to ease up on the former All-Pro returner's carries anytime soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW