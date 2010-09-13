Eagles place Weaver, Jackson on season-ending IR

LB Stewart Bradley back in
the game after suffering what were later diagnosed as concussions. More ...
Schmitt, a fifth-round draft pick in 2008, played in 30 games with the Seattle Seahawks. He caught 12 passes for 50 yards and one touchdown, and he carried five times for 21 yards. Schmitt was released Sept. 6.
Mills had been on Philadelphia's practice squad. Guard Fenuki Tupou agreed to a contract and will take Mills' spot on the practice squad.
Jackson tore his right triceps, not biceps as the team originally said. He will have surgery on Tuesday. Jackson was in the starting lineup after making a remarkable recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL sustained last Dec. 27.
In other injury news, quarterback Kevin Kolb and linebacker Stewart Bradley haven't been ruled out for Philadelphia's game at Detroit next Sunday despite sustaining concussions.
Reid said both players must pass a specific evaluation process before they are cleared to play. He said the team's medical staff will follow the NFL's guidelines for concussions.
