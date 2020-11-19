Eagles place trio of WRs on reserve/COVID-19 list amid positive test

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with a COVID-19 issue ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Eagles are placing receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside﻿, John Hightower and Deontay Burnett on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed, per a source informed of the situation. The team later announced that it learned this morning of a player testing positive for COVID-19.

"The individual close contacts who were identified through contact tracing are in self-isolation," the team said in a statement. "We are following NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in communication with the league on this matter."

The NFL recently instituted a league-wide intensive COVID-19 program, which goes into effect Saturday.

Arcega-Whiteside was a healthy scratch in Week 10's loss to the Giants amid the return of Alshon Jeffery﻿. The former second-round pick has earned two receptions for 45 yards on five targets in seven games played this year.

Hightower has played 277 total snaps in 2020, including two snaps in Week 10. He started four games from Weeks 3-6 when the Eagles' receiving corps was banged up. Hightower has earned 166 yards on nine catches this season.