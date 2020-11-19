Eagles place trio of WRs on reserve/COVID-19 list amid positive test

Published: Nov 19, 2020 at 02:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with a COVID-19 issue ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Eagles are placing receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside﻿, John Hightower and Deontay Burnett on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed, per a source informed of the situation. The team later announced that it learned this morning of a player testing positive for COVID-19.

"The individual close contacts who were identified through contact tracing are in self-isolation," the team said in a statement. "We are following NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in communication with the league on this matter."

The NFL recently instituted a league-wide intensive COVID-19 program, which goes into effect Saturday.

Arcega-Whiteside was a healthy scratch in Week 10's loss to the Giants amid the return of Alshon Jeffery﻿. The former second-round pick has earned two receptions for 45 yards on five targets in seven games played this year.

Hightower has played 277 total snaps in 2020, including two snaps in Week 10. He started four games from Weeks 3-6 when the Eagles' receiving corps was banged up. Hightower has earned 166 yards on nine catches this season.

Burnett has played in just two games this season, in Weeks 3 and 4, catching three passes for 19 yards.

Related Content

news

Seahawks announce home stadium now will be named Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that the stadium formerly known as CenturyLink Field will now be called Lumen Field. The change in stadium name coincides with the company's Sept. rebrand to Lumen Technologies.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson not expected to play 'TNF' vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks will likely be without their feature back for another week. Chris Carson is not expected to play Thursday night against the Cardinals, Tom Pelissero reports.  
news

Is Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy keeping his promise to embrace analytics in Dallas?

Before he was hired by the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy promised to embrace analytics. Joseph Ferraiola digs in to see if the new math is checking out in Dallas.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

The Cardinals are expected to sign veteran defensive tackle Domata Peko, Ian Rapoport reports. Here is other roster and injury news we're tracking on Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL