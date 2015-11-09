Around the NFL

Eagles place rookie LB Jordan Hicks (pectoral) on IR

Published: Nov 09, 2015 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles' linebacking corps suffered another blow, this one season-altering.

An MRI on Monday revealed that rookie Jordan Hicks tore his pectoral muscle in Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source close to the player. The injury was initially thought to be a pull, but tests showed worse news.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer first reported the tear.

The Eagles announced Hicks was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. In a corresponding move, Philadelphia re-signed linebacker Emmanuel Acho.

Hicks was the Eagles' second-leading tackler after Week 9 and their biggest playmaker among inside linebackers. The rookie had compiled 50 tackles, one sack, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and two interceptions on the season. Watching Eagles film, Hicks was one of the few second-level defenders who made "wow" plays on a consistent basis each and every week.

Hicks was a menace to the rival Cowboys this season. His tackle of Tony Romo in Week 2 sent the quarterback to injured reserve for eight weeks. On Sunday, the rookie had a pick-six that changed the tenor of the contest.

Kiko Alonso returned from a knee injury Sunday, which should help mitigate some of the loss of the dynamic rookie. Hicks ranked eighth on Chris Wesseling's most recent Rookie of the Year watch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers, RB Aaron Jones agree to reduced salary of $11 million for 2023 season

The Green Bay Packers and running back Aaron Jones have agreed to a reduced salary of $11 million for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

From Super Bowl Sunday to 'Saturday Night Live': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host late-night show

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro tight end, will host the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, the show announced Thursday night.

news

Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara on battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was indicted Thursday by a Clark County (Nevada) grand jury for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: 'We have a lot of good in-house options' for vacant OC, DC positions

Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl run, Nick Sirianni is need of replacing OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, and Eagles head coach believes there are suitable replacements in-house.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants to build around 'elite' QB Kyler Murray in Arizona

A new era has begun in Arizona and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke on Thursday about why he believed new coach Jonathan Gannon was the right person for the job, especially to help quarterback Kyler Murray grow. Gannon called Murray a "problem" from the eyes of a defensive coordinator.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson undergoes surgery to repair torn adductor, faces 10-12 week recovery

Eagles RT Lane Johnson underwent surgery for the torn adductor he'd been playing through during the 2022 playoffs and faces a 10-12 week recovery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

KaVontae Turpin's goal for 2023: I'll show Cowboys they 'have no choice but to use me on offense'

After making waves as a kick returner in his first season with the Cowboys, KaVontae Turpin hopes to carve out a larger role in Dallas' offense in 2023.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson explains decision to return to Detroit: 'It just made sense. Don't ruin a good thing'

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained his decision to forgo other opportunities to stay in Detroit, saying the team has too good of a thing going.

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills coach Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE