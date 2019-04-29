Around the NFL

Eagles pick up QB Carson Wentz's fifth-year option

Published: Apr 29, 2019 at 09:33 AM
Jeremy Bergman

The Philadelphia Eagles made the inevitable official on Monday afternoon, exercising the fifth-year option on Carson Wentz's rookie deal.

Set to earn around $8.5 million in 2019, Wentz will make more than $20 million in 2020, the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

Wentz is entering his fourth season as Philly's starting signal-caller. Since the Eagles selected Wentz second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, the QB has racked up 10,152 passing yards, 70 touchdown passes, 28 interceptions and 23 wins. Wentz was set to earn league MVP in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury and watching Philly go on a Super Bowl run without him.

There was never a question that the Eagles would pick up their QB1's option, especially after they let Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles fly south in free agency.

The lingering issue now is when will Wentz sign his deserved extension with Philly? As of a month ago, negotiations between Wentz and the Eagles were in their "infancy", NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time. Given Wentz's recent injury history -- he's coming off a back injury but should be ready for OTAs -- it might not make sense for the QB to strike a deal now.

But with Wentz under contract for at least two years now, an extension is not a matter of if but when.

