Eagles' Patterson, who collapsed at practice, to play Thursday

Published: Aug 23, 2011 at 11:03 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive tackle Mike Patterson, who collapsed and suffered a seizure at practice earlier this month, will play Thursday night against Cleveland.

"I'll just be excited to be back out there with the guys, fans cheering and stuff like that," Patterson said. "So, emotionally, emotionally, I'll be really excited."

Patterson was diagnosed with a brain AVM, or arteriovenous malformation, a prenatal condition in which blood travels abnormally between the arteries and veins.

Eagles trainer Rick Burkholder said last week that Patterson was cleared by four physicians specializing in brain AVMs to return to football. His condition will eventually have to be treated. But the method hasn't been determined.

Patterson said the condition will not be on his mind when he plays and that he'll block it out and concentrate on football.

"That's the good thing about football," he said, "it's easy to zone everything out and just go out there and play."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 18

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed his rookie contract.

news

NFL's top 11 offenses in 2022? Bills, Chargers and Bengals produce highest win-share projections

With most offseason roster reconstruction behind us, which NFL teams boast the most potent attacks? Resident analytics guru Cynthia Frelund provides her projection of the top 11 offenses for the 2022 season.

news

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team: Can 49ers placate Deebo Samuel?

Should the Panthers make a play for Baker Mayfield? Can the 49ers keep Deebo Samuel happy? Marc Sessler zeroes in on the biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW