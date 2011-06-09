Eagles owner talks about process of signing troubled players

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie isn't afraid to take a chance on a reclamation project, as proven by the franchise star he now has behind center.
But Lurie made it clear the signing of Michael Vick following the quarterback's 18-month prison stint came only after a long look at both physical skills and personality makeup.
"We've shown we'll take chances if it's warranted," Lurie told the *Philadelphia Inquirer* on Wednesday.
Which, of course, begs the question: Are the Eagles interested in signing soon-to-be free agent Plaxico Burress?
The former Giants star was released from prison on Monday after a 22-month term stemming from a weapons conviction. Burress exited prison wearing a throwback Philadelphia Phillies cap, a not-so-subtle nod to one of his potential landings spots.
Burress would appear to be a good fit with the Eagles, but Lurie said properly judging a player goes beyond game tape and bio information.
"You can evaluate his talent. You can evaluate his age. But you can't evaluate where his heart and his head are at the moment," Lurie said. "Until you can do that ... it's far from enough information."
That was the case when the team began its flirtation with Vick that led to their signing of the quarterback in 2009.
"We evaluate case by case. It involved a lot of research into Michael -- what kind of teammate he was," Lurie said. "What his motivations were. How much he cared for the game."