 Skip to main content
Advertising

Eagles owner talks about process of signing troubled players

Published: Jun 09, 2011 at 06:49 AM

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie isn't afraid to take a chance on a reclamation project, as proven by the franchise star he now has behind center.

But Lurie made it clear the signing of Michael Vick following the quarterback's 18-month prison stint came only after a long look at both physical skills and personality makeup.

"We've shown we'll take chances if it's warranted," Lurie told the *Philadelphia Inquirer* on Wednesday.

Which, of course, begs the question: Are the Eagles interested in signing soon-to-be free agent Plaxico Burress?

The former Giants star was released from prison on Monday after a 22-month term stemming from a weapons conviction. Burress exited prison wearing a throwback Philadelphia Phillies cap, a not-so-subtle nod to one of his potential landings spots.

Burress would appear to be a good fit with the Eagles, but Lurie said properly judging a player goes beyond game tape and bio information.

"You can evaluate his talent. You can evaluate his age. But you can't evaluate where his heart and his head are at the moment," Lurie said. "Until you can do that ... it's far from enough information."

That was the case when the team began its flirtation with Vick that led to their signing of the quarterback in 2009.

"We evaluate case by case. It involved a lot of research into Michael -- what kind of teammate he was," Lurie said. "What his motivations were. How much he cared for the game."

As for Burress' recent choices in headwear, Eagles coach Andy Reid isn't one to make much of it.

"He must be a Phillies fan," he told the Inquirer. "If he'd had an Eagles hat on, then we'd talk."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti on pain of torn UCL during Super Bowl: 'I was probably playing at about a five'

Nick Allegretti played 79 offensive snaps for the Chiefs in the regular season. The backup offensive lineman logged 79 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVIII for Kansas City, too, only the majority came with a torn UCL.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wins NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP by 'bringing my aggression to the court'

Cowboys' star pass rusher Micah Parsons scored 37 points in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, earning the event's Most Valuable Player honor in the process.
news

Raiders OC Luke Getsy excited to work with QB Aidan O'Connell, evaluate 'impressive' 2024 draft class

In Luke Getsy's introductory press conference on Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator addressed the future of Aidan O'Connell and the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL's eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Lions and Ravens top list; don't sleep on Jets

With the 2023 NFL campaign in the books, it's time to look forward to next season -- and beyond. Who currently has the biggest Super Bowl window? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the next few Lombardi Trophies.