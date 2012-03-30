Eagles, OT Dunlap agree to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles locked up one of their more versatile backup linemen on Friday when they agreed to terms on a one-year deal with King Dunlap.
The signing looked like a lot bigger of a deal when the team announced a few hours later that offensive tackle Jason Peters had ruptured his Achilles tendon this week while training in Texas.
"Howie and I will sort out the roster situation for the offensive line. We are glad to have King Dunlap] back as a part of our OL," [Eagles coach Andy Reid said in a statement released by the team, "and we will continue to scan the free agent market, also knowing the draft is less than a month away."
Dunlap, a 2008 seventh-round selection, has started seven games in the past two seasons.