Eagles opt to only carry Vick, Young at QB vs. Bills

The Philadelphia Eagles will carry just two quarterbacks for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Third-stringer Mike Kafka, who had replaced an injured Michael Vick on two occasions this season, is inactive. Vince Young will serve as Vick's backup.
The Eagles also will have a new-look offensive line. Left tackle King Dunlap starts in place of Jason Peters (hamstring), and Danny Watkins starts at right guard for Kyle DeVan. Defensive end Darryl Tapp is starting in place of Trent Cole (calf).
Meanwhile, the Bills will have cornerback Terrence McGee back after he has missed three games with a left hamstring injury.
Second-year linebacker Danny Batten starts in place of veteran Chris Kelsay, who's out after hurting his calf last week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.