Eagles opt to only carry Vick, Young at QB vs. Bills

Published: Oct 09, 2011 at 05:25 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles will carry just two quarterbacks for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Third-stringer Mike Kafka, who had replaced an injured Michael Vick on two occasions this season, is inactive. Vince Young will serve as Vick's backup.

The Eagles also will have a new-look offensive line. Left tackle King Dunlap starts in place of Jason Peters (hamstring), and Danny Watkins starts at right guard for Kyle DeVan. Defensive end Darryl Tapp is starting in place of Trent Cole (calf).

Meanwhile, the Bills will have cornerback Terrence McGee back after he has missed three games with a left hamstring injury.

Second-year linebacker Danny Batten starts in place of veteran Chris Kelsay, who's out after hurting his calf last week.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives for all of Sunday's inactive players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'Plenty of room' available for RB Dalvin Cook in New York

Appearing on Good Morning Football on Monday, Jets TE Tyler Conklin says the team has room for four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook, who was recently released by the Vikings.

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!

news

Projecting the 2023 NFL Offensive All-Rookie Team: Seahawks' draft class provides instant impact (again)

Which NFL newbies will outshine the competition at their respective positions in 2023? Chad Reuter projects the Offensive All-Rookie Team, a group that includes draft picks spanning from Round 1 to Round 6.

news

Elgton Jenkins: Packers will miss Aaron Rodgers' presence but are ready for future with Jordan Love

The Packers are taking their first steps into a life lived without Aaron Rodgers. The QB's absence wasn't lost on Elgton Jenkins, who still expects Green Bay to compete in 2023 with Jordan Love under center.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More