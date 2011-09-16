Eagles OL Peters' status in doubt for Sunday's game in Atlanta

Published: Sep 16, 2011 at 09:55 AM

Left tackle Jason Peters, the lone Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman in the same spot as he was a year ago, suffered an ankle injury in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with the Atlanta Falcons.

Peters, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, suffered the injury near the end of Friday's practice in a team drill. He limped out of the indoor practice facility accompanied by a team trainer.

"Jason Peters came out with an ankle, Achilles tenderness," Eagles coach Andy Reid said. "Nothing looks to be too serious, so they're going to check it out and see how he's doing. He seems to be doing well now."

Peters, who has missed just three games since coming to the Eagles in 2009, was listed as questionable on the team's injury report, however, not probable. A questionable status gives a player a 50-percent chance to play.

King Dunlap would make his sixth career start in four years if Peters cannot play.

Peters, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills for three draft picks before the 2009 draft, has been Philadelphia's best lineman the past two years. When Reid and new line coach Howard Mudd reshuffled the unit this offseason, Peters was the only one to stay put.

Backup defensive end Darryl Tapp is out Sunday with a pectoral injury, and former CFL star Phillip Hunt is expected to see his first NFL action in his place. Linebacker Akeem Jordan (shoulder) is doubtful, while cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (ankle0 and backup quarterback Vince Young (hamstring) are questionable. Rodgers-Cromartie practiced Thursday and is expected to play, but Reid said he was leaning toward keeping Young out another week.

For a complete breakdown on all the latest injuries throughout the league, go to NFL.com's Injury Report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

