Eagles officially rule out ailing Vick, Maclin vs. Giants

Published: Nov 19, 2011 at 05:18 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles have ruled out quarterback Michael Vick and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin for Sunday night's game against the New York Giants, the team announced Saturday.

Vick was not expected to play and was listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report because of two broken ribs. Maclin, who missed his third consecutive practice on Friday, was also listed as questionable with shoulder and hamstring injuries.

Vick and Maclin were ruled out after Saturday's walkthrough and did not travel with the team.

Vick didn't practice this week because he broke his two lower ribs on the second play of the Eagles' 21-17 loss to Arizona in Week 10. He got up slowly after taking a hard hit to the side, but didn't tell anyone the extent of the injury and played the rest of the game. He was off target most of the game and finished 16 of 34 for 128 yards and two interceptions.

Vince Young will make his first start with the Eagles after working with the first-team offense all week.

Young was 30-17 as a starter and went to two Pro Bowls in five seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was one of several high-profile players Philadelphia signed after the lockout. So far, though, Young's only contribution was labeling the Eagles a "Dream Team" at his first news conference at training camp.

Second-year pro Riley Cooper will likely start in Maclin's place. Cooper doesn't have any catches this season.

The Eagles desperately need a victory over the first-place Giants to avoid being all-but-mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The defending NFC East champions began this season with Super Bowl aspirations, but have failed to live up to those enormous expectations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

John Madden memorial celebrates life of legendary Hall of Famer

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, former NFL coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Madden's son, Mike, were among the myriad speakers who paid tribute in a celebration of John Madden's life -- One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden -- at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 14

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Antonio Pierce being hired as Raiders linebackers coach, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray releases statement: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about' 

Amid Instagram scrubs and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, Arizona Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ returned to social media Monday afternoon and released a statement professing his love for the game, his focus on improvement and tabbing the recent histrionics as "nonsense." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW