Eagles' Nick Sirianni makes wise decision; NFL's top five route runners

The best piece of coaching advice I've received came from one of my former position coaches while I was picking his brain on how to build a game plan and call plays. Gil Haskell, a longtime NFL assistant who had stints as offensive coordinator for the Panthers (1998-99) and Seahawks (2000-08), told me to focus on making it about the players instead of the plays.

I watched Haskell and coach Mike Holmgren build game plans around their best players with the Packers and Seahawks, and the results were impressive when they had all-star performers at their disposal.

Fast-forward to 2021, and it appears first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni subscribes to the same philosophy. Instead of installing a system that requires his players to adapt to the scheme, he has created an offensive melting pot that takes bits and pieces of his players' favorite plays to maximize their individual and collective talents.

While it has long been common for coaches to study college tape to determine how young players succeeded prior to entering the league, the decision to add concepts from the college level to the pro playbook has been a more recent phenomenon embraced by creative play-callers.

From the Chiefs' Andy Reid implementing several college wrinkles to help Patrick Mahomes reach great heights to the Ravens' John Harbaugh and Greg Roman utilizing a variety of read-option and designed QB runs that were a part of Lamar Jackson's playbook at Louisville, the best coaches are not afraid to re-create their QB1's collegiate offense to help him thrive in the NFL.