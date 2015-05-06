Around the NFL

Eagles' Nelson Agholor plans to 'work like a peasant'

Published: May 06, 2015
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Receiver is known to be the position of divas in the NFL.

From Keyshawn Johnson to Terrell Owens and the multitude who have come before and after.

However, Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Nelson Agholor rings a different tune.

"I think I understand the way life works," Agholor recently said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I don't feel like I'm entitled to anything. ... Work like a peasant. That's the mind-set."

Agholor moved to the United States from Nigeria when he was 5. His mother worked at a nursing home and his father worked many jobs, including as a janitor at the University of Southern Florida -- coach Chip Kelly invited Eagles janitor Troy Robinson into Agholor's introductory picture as a tribute.

"My parents have raised us to be very humble and to understand everything in life you have to earn," the former USC receiver said.

Agholor should be slotted to play an outside receiver role in Kelly's system, taking over a spot that produced mega-seasons from DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin the past two years.

If the young wideout works like a "peasant" to learn the system and stays humble as his stats balloon, Kelly will have found the perfect rookie for his system.

