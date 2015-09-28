Eagles move Cody Parkey to IR; Caleb Sturgis signs

The Eagles placed Cody Parkey on season-ending injury reserve with a groin injury. The team will sign Caleb Sturgis to repalce him, the team announced early Tuesday morning.
Parkey played through the injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets after hurting the groin prior to kickoff. He's converted on 87.3 percent of his field-goal attempts since last season to go with touchback-heavy kickoff ability. Expect him back in the mix next season.
Sturgis has a lesser resume, connecting on just 77.5 percent of his field-goal chances in two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Sturgis, Nick Novak and Billy Cundiff all worked out for the Eagles on Monday.