Eagles' McNabb held out of practice; status for Sunday still unknown

Published: Sep 16, 2009 at 07:12 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb didn't practice Wednesday because of his cracked rib, and it still isn't known if he will play this weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

"He's making some progress," Eagles coach Andy Reid said of McNabb. "It's too early to say anything right now. We'll just see how he does here over the next couple of days."

Kevin Kolb took snaps with the starters Wednesday. Reid again made it clear that Kolb will start against the Saints on Sunday if McNabb can't play.

Jeff Garcia, picked up by the Eagles on Tuesday, would be Kolb's backup. He will be the No. 3 emergency quarterback if McNabb starts.

Michael Vick and Garcia will share snaps with the scout team this week. Vick isn't eligible to play until next week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McNabb cracked a single rib when several Panthers defenders crunched him on his 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of last week's win at Carolina. McNabb didn't immediately get up after the touchdown, and Eagles trainers attended to him before he eventually left the field on his own.

Reid said McNabb's ribs need to get "sticky" -- or, not move up and down -- before he should play.

Kolb has never started an NFL game or thrown a touchdown pass.

"This is his opportunity to present to the rest of the league what he's all about," Garcia said. "Hopefully he takes advantage of all of that."

