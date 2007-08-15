Eagles' McDougle, Moats likely out for season

PHILADELPHIA -- Jerome McDougle's star-crossed career suffered another blow when the former first-round pick got hurt -- again.
The fifth-year defensive end injured his right triceps in the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason opener and likely will miss the rest of the season. Running back Ryan Moats also could be done for the year with an ankle injury.
McDougle was competing for a job on a crowded line and wasn't a lock to make the roster. He has just three sacks in 33 career games.
"He was competing like a lot of other guys," defensive coordinator Jim Johnson said Wednesday. "It's too bad. He was having a good camp. But that's part of the game."
The Eagles traded up and selected McDougle out of Miami with the 15th pick in the 2003 draft. He missed the first eight games of his rookie year with ankle, knee and hip injuries, sat out five games in 2004 and spent the following season on the sideline after he was shot in the abdomen by robbers.
McDougle played in 14 games last year, though he didn't get much time on the field. He finished with one sack and 13 tackles.
If he sits out the whole season, the 28-year-old McDougle could have a difficult time finding a job in the league when he returns.
"He's a very strong person because he's been through it a lot," defensive end Trent Cole said. "He has love for the game and he wants to play."
Moats has 347 yards rushing and three touchdowns in two seasons, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Filling in for the injured Brian Westbrook during his rookie year, Moats had 114 yards rushing, including a 40-yard score, against the New York Giants. He followed that with a 78-yard effort that included a 59-yard scoring run at St. Louis.
But Moats struggled to earn playing time last season and was inactive for eight games. He was competing for a job as the fourth or fifth back.
While McDougle and Moats are probably headed for injured reserve, the status of All-Pro guard Shawn Andrews remains uncertain. Andrews has an injured right ankle, the same one he hurt in Week 1 of his rookie season in 2004. Andrews, who's in a walking boot and rehabbing, made it seem as though the injury is far more serious than the team is letting on.
"It's tough. What the specialist told me was a tear-jerker," Andrews said, declining to elaborate because Reid doesn't allow players to discuss their injuries. "It's out of the doctor's hands. It's out of my hands. I just have to rehab it."
Said Reid: "He's making progress. He will not play this week. We'll see how he does next week."
The affable Andrews said he's concentrating on keeping his weight down and hoping for the best.
"Pray for me, if you care about me," he said.
The Eagles host Carolina on Friday night, and quarterback Donovan McNabb is expected to see his first action since tearing a knee ligament last November. Reid will announce how long McNabb and other starters will play on Thursday.
"He's had an awfully good camp, so I expect him to play well," offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said.
Notes: FS Brian Dawkins (Achilles' tendinitis) and CB Lito Sheppard (oblique) returned for portions of practice. TE L.J. Smith (groin) probably won't play against the Panthers.
