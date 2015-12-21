Eagles may deny it, but Cards' O-line is secret weapon

Philadelphia was gouged for 230 rushing yards on Sunday night, including a 47-yard Beast Mode redux by rookie David Johnson. It was the 10th time this season Arizona has gone over 100 yards rushing in a game, and the fifth time the Cards have topped 120 yards. They are the No. 6 rushing offense in the league. Jared Veldheer and Mike Iupati should both find themselves in the Pro Bowl. And statistics like that are usually accompanied by hyperbole. The brilliant blocking scheme or the road-grating tackles. Offensive lines are perennially underappreciated, but in the age of analytics, certainly Thornton wouldn't have to try too hard.