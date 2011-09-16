Eagles' Matthews, Pats' Carter among Week 2's X-factors

Barnett was added in the offseason to give the Bills a veteran playmaker with exceptional instincts. He made an instant impact in Week 1 by flowing freely to the ball from the middle to snuff out any potential cut-back runs. Against a potent Raiders' running game that features Darren McFadden and Michael Bush, Barnett will need to be forceful at the point of attack. McFadden and Bush combined for 180 rushing yards against the Broncos with most of their damage coming between the tackles. For the Bills to have any chance of stuffing the run, Barnett must stop McFadden and Bush in their tracks near the line of scrimmage to discourage Hue Jackson from pounding the rock.