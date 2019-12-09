Around the NFL

Eagles lose Jeffery, Johnson to injuries vs. Giants

Published: Dec 09, 2019 at 01:15 PM
The Philadelphia Eagles entered Monday night's matchup with just three active wide receivers. By the second quarter, they were down to two. By the second half, they had lost their right tackle, as well.

Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery left their 23-17 overtime win over the New York Giants early in the second quarter with a foot injury. He was quickly ruled questionable to return and then downgraded to out at the start of the second half.

The wideout will undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Jeffery suffered a non-contact injury while running a route on Philly's fourth drive. The wideout immediately left the field and was carted into the locker room. He exited the game with no receptions on two targets.

The only remaining receivers of the Eagles' active roster were J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, who had a combined 13 receptions entering Monday night and a combined six during the win.

Soon after Jeffery exited the game, Philly's star right tackle followed, possibly on the same cart. Lane Johnson suffered an ankle injury later in the second quarter and was also questionable to return before being ruled out in the second half.

The tackle, who just signed a four-year, $72 million extension two weeks ago, was rolled up on a third-down attempt on Philly's fifth drive of the game. He was tended to by trainers on the field before limping off under his own power.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Johnson at right tackle.

