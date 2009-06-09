Eagles looking at Kentucky DE Jarmon as supplemental draft option

Published: Jun 09, 2009 at 02:49 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- Former Kentucky defensive end Jeremy Jarmon is expected to work out for the Philadelphia Eagles this week in the hopes of being selected in next month's NFL supplemental draft.

Jarmon acknowledged in May that the NCAA had declared him ineligible for his senior season because he tested positive for a banned substance. He said the result came from a dietary supplement, but he hasn't publicly disclosed the substance.

The NCAA penalty for testing positive is the loss of one year of eligibility, which effectively ended Jarmon's college career.

Jarmon was expected to arrive in Philadelphia on Tuesday night and work out Wednesday.

Jarmon has graduated from Kentucky with a political science degree. He'll also hold a pro-day workout July 9, one week before the July 16 supplemental draft.

Any team that makes a pick in the supplemental draft will forfeit a corresponding pick in the 2010 draft. If the Eagles were to use a fourth-round pick on Jarmon, for example, they would forfeit their fourth-round pick in the 2010 draft.

Jarmon disclosed to a Kentucky newspaper that he has told NFL teams what the positive test was for and said they should have no worries about taking him.

"I told the NFL teams I called that I don't even have a speeding ticket," Jarmon told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Monday. "If they take me, they are not going to have any off-the-field problems."

The Eagles didn't bolster their defensive line through the draft or free agency this offseason. They also have nine picks in the 2010 draft, including an extra third-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks, an extra fifth-round pick from the New Orleans Saints, an extra sixth-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts and a pick to be determined from the New York Jets.

At least three NFL scouts said that if Jarmon would have been able to return to Kentucky for his senior year he had a chance to be drafted in the first two rounds of the 2010 draft.

In three years for the Wildcats, Jarmon, a 6-foot-3, 279-pound defensive end, recorded 17.5 sacks, third-most in school history. The past two years, he also had 23.5 tackles for losses. Jarmon also dropped into pass coverage at times last season and had six pass breakups.

Jarmon was chosen to the All-Southeastern Conference second team the past two seasons.

The Eagles' current group of defensive ends include Pro Bowl player Trent Cole, veterans Juqua Parker and Victor Abiamiri, pass rusher Chris Clemons and second-year pro Bryan Smith, who didn't play as a rookie.

Notes:Eagles CB Asante Samuel remained out of the voluntary camp and is unlikely to return the rest of the week. The team said Samuel, who participated in the first week of the camp, is attending to personal matters this week. ... LB Stewart Bradley sat out Monday's workout after tweaking his hamstring. The injury isn't believed to be serious. ... CB Dimitri Patterson, who signed with the Eagles late last season, is drawing a lot of praise from the coaching staff.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

