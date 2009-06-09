Eagles looking at Kentucky DE Jarmon as supplemental draft option

Notes:Eagles CB Asante Samuel remained out of the voluntary camp and is unlikely to return the rest of the week. The team said Samuel, who participated in the first week of the camp, is attending to personal matters this week. ... LB Stewart Bradley sat out Monday's workout after tweaking his hamstring. The injury isn't believed to be serious. ... CB Dimitri Patterson, who signed with the Eagles late last season, is drawing a lot of praise from the coaching staff.