Eagles' line not holding together: OTs Andrews, Peters out with injuries

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Philadelphia Eagles' two new starting tackles were hurt Thursday and missed the team's first full-squad practice of training camp.
Right tackle Shawn Andrews and left tackle Jason Peters suffered injuries during the running portion of the Eagles' fitness test. Andrews experienced tightness in his back, and Peters suffered a quad spasm.
The Eagles also were without first-round draft pick Jeremy Maclin, who remains unsigned and has yet to report to camp. The wide receiver out of Missouri has missed the first six practices of camp.
"You can't buy back that time," Reid said. "He's going to have to be playing a catch-up game. It's important that he's here; that's the bottom line."
Also disconcerting for the team is Andrews' injury because the two-time Pro Bowler missed all but the first two games last season after suffering a herniated disc in his back during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
"I've been busting my (butt) all year, doing everything I was supposed to do -- mentally, physically," said Andrews, who missed training camp last year because of clinical depression.
After five seasons as right guard, Andrews is moving to right tackle. Jon Runyan, whom Andrews is replacing, remains a free agent but is recovering from knee surgery.
The Eagles acquired Peters from the Buffalo Bills to replace Tra Thomas, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Thomas and Runyan had been the Eagles' starting tackles since 2000 and have started more games together (134) than any tackle tandem in franchise history.
"I looked forward to all five of us being out there ready to get after it and start this thing off right," said left guard Todd Herremans, who moved outside to fill in for Peters. "But you can't foresee stuff like this happening, so luckily we have strong backups."
Winston Justice replaced Andrews at right tackle, and Max Jean-Gilles and Nick Cole shared reps at left guard.
Running back Brian Westbrook (ankle) and defensive end Victor Abiamiri (pectoral muscle) didn't practice as well and were placed on the physically unable to perform list. Neither is expected to return until the middle of August.
