Eagles likely to have three active QBs vs. Chiefs with McNabb ailing

Published: Sep 25, 2009 at 07:21 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Donovan McNabb could have a sideline seat for Michael Vick's debut.

McNabb is doubtful to play Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Kansas City Chiefs because of a broken rib. Kevin Kolb will make his second consecutive start at quarterback if McNabb can't go, but no matter who's under center, Vick will play in his first NFL regular-season game in 33 months.

What to do with Vick?

Michael Vick's immeasurable skill set could make him hard to defend in his Eagles regular-season debut, Steve Wyche writes, but how will he be used against the Chiefs? More ...

"We put some things in for him," Eagles coach Andy Reid said of Vick on Friday. "He will be up, and we'll go from there."

Vick is expected to run Philadelphia's version of the Wildcat offense. He might take a few snaps at quarterback and line up as a wide receiver or running back.

McNabb, injured in the season opener at Carolina, missed last Sunday's 48-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He didn't practice this week, and it's likely that he will be held out against the Chiefs. The Eagles have a bye next week, which would allow McNabb extra time to heal.

"He has continued to improve," Reid said. "He's done a little more throwing inside. We'll see how he does up until game day."

If McNabb doesn't play, the Eagles might keep three quarterbacks active and have Jeff Garcia be the backup. Kolb made his first NFL start against the Saints, throwing for 391 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

McNabb might be joined on the sideline by running back Brian Westbrook (ankle) and wide receiver Kevin Curtis (knee). Westbrook is questionable and Curtis is doubtful. Rookie LeSean McCoy would take Westbrook's spot, and rookie Jeremy Maclin would start in place of Curtis.

Reid also confirmed that the Eagles worked out four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter on Thursday. Trotter hasn't played in the NFL since 2007 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trotter, 32, was an outstanding player during two stints with the Eagles, but knee problems curtailed his career.

"I just wanted to see where he was at," Reid said. "I wanted to see him move around a little bit, which I thought he did a good job with. I haven't made any decisions on it. I think he felt a little better physically than he did last time when he was here."

The Eagles also have interest in former starting right tackle Jon Runyan, who remains unsigned after having offseason knee surgery. Runyan worked out for the team two weeks ago.

"I thought Jon did a nice job when he was in," Reid said. "I want to keep everything open and evaluate."

The Eagles have been hit hard by injuries. They lost starting middle linebacker Stewart Bradley (knee), right tackle Shawn Andrews (back) and rookie tight end Cornelius Ingram (knee) for the season. Left guard Todd Herremans (foot) will miss his third consecutive game, and right guard Stacy Andrews (knee) isn't ready to start.

