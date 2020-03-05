Around the NFL

Eagles letting LT Jason Peters test free-agent market

Published: Mar 05, 2020 at 02:32 AM

Jason Peters could be headed to a new team after 11 years in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are letting Peters hit the free-agent market, the team announced on Thursday.

The team will remain in contact with Peters through the process, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added.

Last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Howie Roseman declined to comment on Peters' situation other than calling the left tackle a "Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame person."

In a market devoid of quality left tackles, Peters could see another big payday from a team in need of a quality blocker. The reality of the market likely drives the Eagles decision. Based on Garafolo's report, this feels like a situation where if Peters doesn't find the deal or location he's seeking, Philly could reassess.

The Eagles spent a first-round pick on offensive tackle Andre Dillard last year, who is expected to take over the tackle spot opposite Lane Johnson. The allotment of assets, as the Eagles prepare to foray into free agency, likely plays into Philly's decision to let Peters test the market.

The nine-time Pro Bowler spent the last 11 seasons as a rock on the Eagles' left side after five seasons in Buffalo. When healthy, Peters remains a top-tier left tackle, earning the No. 6 overall tackle grade from Pro Football Focus in 2019.

Even at 38 years old with injury history, Peters figures to garner interest from plenty of teams looking for a solution to their left tackle issues this offseason.

In other Eagles offensive linemen news, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, a 2016 fifth-round pick who played in all 16 games for Philly with three starts last season, is expected to command a big payday in free agency. Garafolo reports estimates range from $8 million to $12 million per year on a new deal.

