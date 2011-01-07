Eagles LB Bradley back at practice with Packers on tap

Published: Jan 07, 2011 at 04:36 AM

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Stewart Bradley, sidelined since Week 14 with a dislocated elbow, returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

Bradley suffered the injury during the second quarter of a 30-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 12, after jumping over an opposing player and landing awkwardly.

Eagles coach Andy Reidtold reporters Friday that the team wanted to see how Bradley would do "taking people on and using that arm."

Rookie linebacker Jamar Chaney has played well in Bradley's absence.

Right guard Max Jean-Gilles (ankle) also is listed as questionable against the Packers. Jean-Gilles hasn't practiced all week, but Reid sounded confident the lineman would be ready to play Sunday.

"We're not too worried about (Jean-Gilles) knowing the offense," Reid said, according to the Eagles' official website. "He's played a bunch for us."

Left guard Todd Herremans (calf) returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday's session.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

