Eagles LB Bradley back at practice with Packers on tap

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Stewart Bradley, sidelined since Week 14 with a dislocated elbow, returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.
Bradley suffered the injury during the second quarter of a 30-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 12, after jumping over an opposing player and landing awkwardly.
Eagles coach Andy Reidtold reporters Friday that the team wanted to see how Bradley would do "taking people on and using that arm."
Right guard Max Jean-Gilles (ankle) also is listed as questionable against the Packers. Jean-Gilles hasn't practiced all week, but Reid sounded confident the lineman would be ready to play Sunday.
"We're not too worried about (Jean-Gilles) knowing the offense," Reid said, according to the Eagles' official website. "He's played a bunch for us."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.