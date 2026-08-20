Eagles' Lane Johnson on Barkley: 'We'll see the Saquon from two years ago'

Barkley still generated 1,140 rushing yards in 2025, enough to squeak into the top 10, but the splash plays that highlighted his 2,005-yard 2024 were missing. The RB earned just four runs of 20-plus yards and three of 40-plus last year. In 2024, those numbers were 17 and seven.

After averaging 125.3 rushing yards in his All-Pro season, Barkley had just two games north of that figure last year and only four games in which he reached the 100-plus-yard rushing mark.

Part of last year’s issues was the offensive line struggling to stay healthy. The other part was the unimaginative, repetitive offensive game plans. Heading toward the season, the Eagles are healthier along the O-line than they were at any point last year. The key will be Mannion’s offense, which includes more under-center work and stretch runs, keeping defenses off balance and providing Barkley more opportunities for explosive plays.