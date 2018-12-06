Around the NFL

Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Cowboys 'always choke'

Published: Dec 06, 2018 at 01:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Fire up the ol' bulletin board in Dallas, we've got some material to put on it.

Ahead of Sunday's Cowboys-Eagles tilt that will determine the leader in the NFC East, Philadelphia linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill provided some fiery flames.

"Look at Dallas' history," Grugier-Hill said Wednesday, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "They always choke, so we'll go down there and make them choke."

Hello!

To be fair, Dallas' "history" suggests it doesn't "always" choke, considering America's Team owns five Super Bowl wins. But given Grugier-Hill was 1-year-old the last time Dallas hoisted a Lombardi Trophy, you can forgive the linebacker's phrasing.

In the recent history, Philadelphia has taken six of its last eight games at Jerry World and is coming off its first Super Bowl win.

In the current season, the Cowboys are the hot team, riding a four-game winning streak and coming off a dismantling of a previously scorching New Orleans Saints team. Meanwhile, the Eagles have spent most of the season as the ones gagging during an elongated Super Bowl hangover.

Grugier-Hill's comment will likely annoy the pants off Doug Pederson. Coaches hate when players -- especially 25-snaps-a-game players -- provide opponents with "Bulletin Board Material."

It's hogwash to think that Cowboys players need the motivation to get up for a division game with weighty implications on the line. If Dallas players need a stimulus to play inspired in a game that can all-but knock the Eagles out of playoff contention, they don't deserve to win.

However, sometimes the BBM can help focus a player's attention to detail and become a rallying cry for a team.

Clichés become clichés for a reason. And there is a reason coaches constantly use what opponents say or do before a game to fuel players and focus their attention.

Perhaps the most famous bulletin board material usage came from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick when he told his players the night before Super Bowl XXXIX about Philadelphia's postgame parade plans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) to miss remainder of 2022 season

Titans LT Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury he sustained on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills safety Micah Hyde (neck) being placed on injured reserve, to miss rest of 2022 season

Bills S Micah Hyde is being placed on injured reserve due to his recent neck injury and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) set to make 2022 debut Sunday vs. Broncos

After missing the first two weeks of the season with a groin injury, Niners tight end George Kittle does not have an injury designation for Sunday night's game versus the Denver Broncos and is set to return to the field.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) questionable vs. Panthers

Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara are among a handful of key Saints who could miss Week 3 as both are listed as questionable for Sunday's Saints-Panthers showdown in Charlotte.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (ribs) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jaguars

Whether Justin Herbert will give it a go Sunday -- broken rib cartilage and all -- is still to be determined as the Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback is questionable for Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts HC Frank Reich says WR Michael Pittman (quad) 'ready to go' vs. Chiefs on Sunday; LB Shaquille Leonard out again

Colts HC Frank Reich said Friday that Michael Pittman is "ready to go" after missing Week 2 due to a quad injury. Rookie Alec Pierce will also play after clearing concussion protocol.

news

Browns LB Anthony Walker suffers season-ending torn quad tendon

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker suffered a season-ending torn quadriceps tendon in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on offensive drought: 'We need to score'

The Seattle Seahawks offense hasn't scored a single point in the past six quarters ahead of Week 3's bout with the Atlanta Falcons. With that backdrop, quarterback Geno Smith stated the obvious Thursday: "We need to score."

news

Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson: Facing Bengals 'no different for me'

Carl Lawson is set to face off against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday in Week 3, but the New York Jets pass rusher insists he's not any more amped up for this game than any other.

news

Steelers fall to 0-6 without T.J. Watt on the field following Thursday's loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again felt the absence of T.J. Watt in Thursday night's 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, dropping to 0-6 without him.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE