Eagles' Jenkins fined $15K for helmet-to-helmet hit on Ryan

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins was hit with a $15,000 fine by the NFL on Thursday for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan in Week 2.
Jenkins confirmed the fine to the Philadelphia Inquirer and also expressed dismay at the dollar amount levied by the league.
"You can punch somebody and only get fined $10,000," Jenkins told the newspaper. "You do an honest mistake, it's not like I launched at him."
Green Bay Packers cornerbacker Charles Woodons, an ex-teammate of Jenkins', was fined $10,000 for punching New Orleans Saints tight end David Thomas during the Packers' season-opening win Sept. 8.
Jenkins did not indicate whether or not he planned to appeal the fine.