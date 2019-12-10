Around the NFL

Eagles' Jeffery done for year; Johnson 'week-to-week'

Published: Dec 10, 2019 at 05:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The banged-up Philadelphia Eagles suffered two more big injuries in Monday night's 23-17 overtime win over the New York Giants when right tackle Lane Johnson and receiver Alshon Jeffery exited in the first half.

Johnson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain after being fallen on by a player. The play looked grisly, with the right tackle needing to be helped off and appearing in pain before being ruled out.

Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Johnson is "week-to-week" with the ankle injury.

The Eagles, who are tied atop the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys, and control the path to the division title, have struggled mightily when Johnson has been absent.

It sounds like Johnson will at least miss this week's matchup versus the Washington Redskins. Halapoulivaati Vaitai would likely start in Johnson's absence, but the Eagles could elect to run out rookie OT Andre Dillard on the right side.

Jeffery's foot injury is worse.

The receiver left after just 20 snaps with a non-contact injury. Pederson noted the injury is significant. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Jeffery felt something pop, per a source, but it doesn't appear to be an Achilles injury.

Garafolo reported Tuesday afternoon, per a source with knowledge of the wideout's status, that Jeffery will miss the remainder of the 2019 season. Philly is still gathering opinions on the nature of the receiver's foot injury, but it won't have Jeffery for at least the next three weeks and longer if the Eagles make a playoff run.

Jeffery's loss is yet another blow to a decimated Philly receiver corps and a major setback to the Eagles' chances of winning the NFC East.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer address the club's future following Sunday's loss to the Bucs.
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2022 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2022 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Don Maynard, Hall of Fame WR with Super Bowl champion Jets, dies at 86

﻿Don Maynard﻿, the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver who won Super Bowl III with the New York Jets, died Monday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 86.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

The Eagles RB room could be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's playoff clash with the Buccaneers. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is retiring. He made the announcement Monday after serving in his post for the past four seasons.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he dealt with bone bruise in ankle at end of season

Lamar Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season due to an ankle injury that the Ravens QB confirmed Monday was a bone bruise. Jackson said he's unsure how long he'll have to continue to rehab before fully diving into his offseason program.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: I'm not going to hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross explained the decision to fire head coach Brian Flores on Monday and told reporters he does not plan to attempt to hire Jim Harbaugh away from his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I had never been rooting for a tie more in my life'

The Chargers entered Sunday night's game against the Raiders playing to win and ended it praying for a tie. They got neither, leaving many to question HC Brandon Staley's decision to call a timeout during the final drive.
news

Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons

The Brian Flores era is over in Miami. The Dolphins relieved the head coach of his duties Monday after three seasons.
news

Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

Bears coach Matt Nagy was fired Monday in the aftermath of a 6-11 season. Chicago also fired GM Ryan Pace. Nagy spent four seasons in Chicago and leaves with two playoff appearances and a 34-31 record.
news

Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

Change has come in Minnesota. After missing the postseason in consecutive seasons, the Vikings have fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

'Resilient' 49ers' 17-point comeback over Rams is 'perfect type of win' heading into playoffs

The 49ers looked dead in the water, trailing 17-0 to the Rams, before Jimmy Garoppolo threw an INT. Then the Niners' comeback began. The key word after a wild victory that required contributions from a host of players and pushed San Francisco into the postseason: "resilient," HC Kyle Shanahan said.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW