Eagles introduce McDermott to succeed coordinator Johnson

Published: Jul 25, 2009 at 12:59 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- New Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean McDermott has learned too much from Jim Johnson -- in life and football -- to discuss in one news conference.

"What haven't I learned from Jim?" McDermott said Saturday upon being introduced as Johnson's replacement. "I don't think it would be fair to Jim, in this setting, to try and limit in one statement, one press conference, the effect that Jim has had on my life."

After spending the last eight seasons as a defensive assistant under Johnson, McDermott on Friday was named to succeed his mentor.

Johnson, the only defensive coordinator the Eagles have had since Andy Reid became coach in 1999, took an indefinite leave of absence in May to continue treatment for a cancerous tumor on his spine. It's uncertain whether he'll return to the team in any capacity.

"This seat is an important and respected seat that I'm sitting in right now," McDermott said. "It's important to understand that some of my biggest concerns right now are for Jim, his wife, Vicky, and their entire family."

McDermott first joined the Eagles in 1998 as a scouting administrative assistant. He spent two seasons as an assistant to the head coach before joining the defensive coaching staff.

"He just gives you that confidence that he's got it under control," Reid said.

Widely regarded as one of the top defensive masterminds in the game, Johnson is known for his aggressive, attacking style, and his defenses have played a major role in the Eagles' success over the last decade. Last season, in advancing to their fifth NFC title game this decade, the Eagles finished third in total defense and fourth in points allowed.

"There is one thing I know, and that is that this system, it works," McDermott said. "Jim has spent a considerable amount of time in his coaching career researching and finding things that work and finding things that didn't work, quite frankly, and I'm going to respect that and we're going to build on that. From there we'll add wrinkles."

Johnson's units have been known for their ability to pressure the quarterback. Since 2000, the Eagles are second in the league in sacks with 390.

McDermott didn't hesitate when asked the most important advice he's received from Johnson.

"Blitz, and blitz again," McDermott said.

Before becoming the interim defensive coordinator in May, McDermott had been the Eagles' secondary coach. Assuming those responsibilities will be Brian Stewart, who spent the last two seasons as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, and former Eagles safety Michael Zordich.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Browns agree to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson in deal that includes three first-round draft picks

The Cleveland Browns are expected to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Panthers sign WR D.J. Moore to three-year extension worth $61.9M in new money

The Carolina Panthers signed wide receiver D.J. Moore to an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025 NFL season.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 18

The Minnesota Vikings and Adam Thielen reworked his contract to clear cap space, and the Chicago Bears nixed their deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical. NFL.com is tracking all of Friday's free agency news.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW