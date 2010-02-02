Eagles intrigued by Vick, plan to keep backup QB for 2010 season

And contrary to popular belief, the Philadelphia Eagles plan on keeping Vick in 2010, NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi reported Tuesday.
"They have no intention this offseason of trading Michael Vick," Lombardi said on NFL Network's NFL Total Access. "Many people around the league feel like that's a lot of false bravado, (and) they're going to release him, because he has a ($1.5 million) roster bonus due in March. Not the case."
For his part, Vick has made it known that he's seeking a starting job. That said, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to the Eagles.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Dan Patrick on Monday, Vick spoke about staying in Philadelphia.
"I would really have to think about it," said Vick, who's scheduled to make $5.25 million next season. "I like the coaching staff. I like the people around there. Maybe I would do it. Who knows?"
In the end, though, it isn't Vick's call to make. The Eagles have an option to keep him next season and will have the final say in his future. As of now, they already are figuring out ways to increase his role, Lombardi reported.
"The Eagles believe as this offseason continues, they could incorporate him more into their offense," Lombardi said. "Seven-to-15 plays, he's a unique player, plus he could start at a moment's notice. Most of the National Football League will take this as a surprise, but the Eagles believe they're in a very good position, and they won't trade Michael Vick."
This season was Vick's first with the Eagles after he spent six with the Atlanta Falcons. Vick missed the entire 2007 and 2008 seasons while serving a federal prison sentence for his part in a dogfighting operation.
This season, Vick flashed some of the skills that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, but he didn't see much playing time behind Donovan McNabb and Kevin Kolb, both of whom are under contract with the Eagles for 2010. Vick finished with 86 passing yards and 95 rushing yards. He threw for one touchdown and ran for two more.
Vick told Patrick that he hasn't lost any faith in his abilities and said he considers himself "top 10" in the NFL in quarterbacks. "I'm confident in my skills," he said.
Should the Eagles change their mind and opt to trade or release Vick, there could be plenty of interest in the quarterback, according to NFL Network's Jason La Canfora. He recently listed the Buffalo Bills, St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars as teams that could go after Vick.