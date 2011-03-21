Eagles in position to eventually capitalize on Kolb's value

So who will be calling? The first team will be the Browns since their general manager, Tom Heckert, knows Kolb from his time in Philadelphia. No matter what fans in Cleveland think, Colt McCoy is not secure as the long-term answer. And really, Browns fans, how could he be? There is a rule when evaluating quarterbacks: You must wait 20 regular-season games before an assessment can be accurate. Any evaluation before that can be misleading. McCoy had a good rookie season, but right now, he lacks the physical makeup to be a 16-game starter. That is why they will be on the phone with the Eagles talking trade.