Eagles identify their emergency-emergency snapper

It started when Pro Bowl long snapper Jon Dorenbos was forced to exit the game in the third quarter with a wrist injury. All teams have a contingency plan for this scenario, and for the Eagles it meant veteran tight end Brent Celek would be in the hot seat. He fired a grounder to blow up a field goal attempt and handled a punt snap before he too was forced to exit with an injury.
Losing your long snapper and your emergency long snapper is the sort of nightmare fuel that sends coaches into early retirement. It led to the surreal sight of two players -- Trey Burton and Mychal Kendricks -- engaged in an impromptu in-game audition on the sideline. Burton ended up snapping a fourth-quarter field goal.
What did we learn? Um, well, this Eagles season has gotten messy. That, and Mychal Kendricks is the fourth-string emergency snapper. Kendricks started practicing the art earlier this year with an eye on extending his career.
"I literally sometimes on a random day get like a hundred snaps in by myself to try to hit a target," Kendricks said, via Philly.com. "That's for me 10 years down the line."
What will you be doing 10 years down the line? Seriously, spend some time right now and envision that.