Around the NFL

Eagles hold padded practice for 'sense of urgency'

Published: Dec 06, 2019 at 01:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With their season on life support, the Philadelphia Eagles put on pads.

Coach Doug Pederson conducted Philly's first padded practice in months. Players said the point of going with pads was to make a statement for the final month of the season.

"It kind of set the tone, you know. This isn't a cakewalk, it's not a walk-through," guard Brandon Brooks said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It's not something where you lose a game and it's just back to regularly scheduled programming. There's a sense of urgency that needs to happen. By putting the pads on, I think he set the tone."

Pederson is likely trying to shake the Eagles out of a month-long funk, losing their past three games, including Sunday's dismal failure in Miami.

The Eagles have been uber-banged up this season, which could be one reason Pederson couldn't play the "put them in pads" move earlier in the disappointing 2019 campaign. With four games left, Philly has nothing to lose.

Several veterans responded positively to the move.

"[Heck] yeah, don't be asking me dumb questions, you know I like a physical practice," right tackle Lane Johnson said. "Today was probably one of our best practices. Cold and windy, [shoot], we enjoyed it. It was good."

Pederson also challenged his team leaders in Wednesday's meeting, defensive end Brandon Graham told Jeff McLane of the Inquirer.

The Eagles play their final four games against NFC East opponents, which is to say, winning out is on the table. Pederson put his players in pads on Thursday before watching the Cowboys implode on "Thursday Night Football" in Chicago, further opening the door for the Eagles to swoop in and steal the division.

Given how Philly's season has gone, we shouldn't assume they'll just roll over the Giants on Monday night. If they do come away with a win, however, they'll be tied atop the sad NFC East at 6-7.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Darius Leonard implores team on 'Hard Knocks' ep. 8: 'We only get one opportunity at this'

With the Colts vying for a playoff spot, it might be the worst time for a bad practice, which is a message Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Darius Leonard﻿ made loud and clear in Wednesday's eighth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts."  
news

LT Charles Leno, Washington agree to 3-year, $37.5M extension

Charles Leno, released by the Bears in May, has been excellent since joining Washington and is being rewarded with a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers calls award voter 'a bum' following comments that he would not vote for Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ called NFL-award voter Hub Arkush a "bum" on Wednesday, a day after the longtime Chicago sportswriter said he would not vote for Rodgers as 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player based on the QB's character and off-field issues. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) returns to practice on limited basis

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Wednesday after throwing for the first time since his thumb injury.
news

NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for improper questioning of prospects

As a matter of routine, the league has issued reminders to teams, ahead of the NFL draft, about what constitutes improper questioning in their personal interviews with draft prospects. This year, however, violations of those guidelines could come with an especially tangible and painful penalty -- forfeiture of a draft pick no lower than a fourth-round selection.
news

Cowboys place LB Micah Parsons on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys rookie linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, putting his availability in question for Saturday's Week 18 game against the Eagles.
news

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and is gearing up for a playoff run weeks after undergoing foot surgery. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 5

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't discuss if QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) will have enough time to be ready to play on Sunday versus the Steelers. 
news

Vikings' Mike Zimmer says QB Kirk Cousins will start Sunday vs. Bears

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the season finale. The Vikings activated the QB off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and coach Mike Zimmer said Cousins would start Week 18 versus the Bears.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow won't play vs. Browns; Joe Mixon positive for COVID-19, also out 

Bengals RB ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Browns. He won't be the only Cincinnati star down against Cleveland.
news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismisses idea of 'complicit' tie with Raiders: 'We all respect the game'

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismissed the idea of a complicit tie with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night in order to ensure a playoff spot. 
news

Andy Reid: COVID adjustments helped Chiefs prepare for short-week 'curveballs' ahead of Saturday finale

Having one fewer day to prepare could be met with complaints, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted that the recent schedule juggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made the team adept at adjusting on the fly.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW