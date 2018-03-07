Eagles hold event celebrating release of commemorative film

Published: Mar 07, 2018 at 01:45 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles held an event Monday night to celebrate the release of the commemorative film "Super Bowl LII: Champions: Philadelphia Eagles."

Season ticket holders were treated to the premiere of the film -- produced by Cinedigm, the NFL and NFL Films -- that showcased all of the highlight plays from the Eagles' run to their first-ever Super Bowl title last month. The feature was made available on Blu-Ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital HD on Monday.

"The Cinedigm Team has a long and proud history of working with the NFL and NFL Films and this year we witnessed one of the most exciting Super Bowl battles ever, so it is our honor to release this season-long tribute that culminates with the Eagles amazing win!" Cinedigm Entertainment President Bill Sondheim said.

The Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 41-33, in one of the most exciting Super Bowl games ever played on Feb. 4. Backup quarterback Nick Foles, who threw for 373 yards and three scores while also catching one TD, earned MVP honors.

Cinedigm representatives were proud to be able to be a part of the company that helped tell the story of how Philadelphia hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

"In Super Bowl LII, we witnessed incredible resilience from a team who had been doubted throughout the entire playoffs, only to bring us one of the greatest Super Bowl games ever played," said Bill Perrault, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Brand Management, Cinedigm. "This is certainly a game that fans of not only the Eagles or Patriots are going to want to remember, but also football fans across the world."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' 5-2 start: 'We're not satisfied'

In the aftermath of an emphatic 41-17 win over the Ravens on Sunday that shook up the perception of these new-age Bengals, Joe Burrow has made it known that Cincinnati isn't resting upon any laurels or rejoicing in a 5-2 start. 
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo potentially season-ending shoulder surgery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is set to undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. 
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 8 Fantasy Previews (aka Pieces of Eight)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 8 slate!
news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry returns to play Chargers after 'bittersweet' departure

After seven games with the Patriots, Hunter Henry is heading back for a Southern California homecoming Sunday to face the Chargers, who Henry played for his first five seasons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW