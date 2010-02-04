Eagles hire ex-Browns GM Savage as consultant for April draft

"I've always admired the work Phil Savage has done," Roseman said in a statement released by the team. "And after spending time with him this past year, I realized how well we could work together. Phil is an excellent talent evaluator and having an extra set of eyes for us to utilize will definitely help our scouting staff as we prepare for the draft. He's spent time working on the 2010 draft class already, so Ryan and I thought it is was a slam dunk when the opportunity was there for us to add him to our staff."