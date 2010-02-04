Eagles hire ex-Browns GM Savage as consultant for April draft

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they have hired former Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage as a player personnel consultant for April's NFL draft.

Eagles hire Jauron

Dick Jauron found a new NFL gig Wednesday, joining the Eagles as their senior assistant/defensive backs coach. Jauron has worked with Eagles coach Andy Reid in the past. More ...

Savage, 44, will work with new Eagles GM Howie Roseman and director of player personnel Ryan Grigson. Savage, who lives in Alabama, will concentrate on evaluating draft prospects in the Southeast.

"I've always admired the work Phil Savage has done," Roseman said in a statement released by the team. "And after spending time with him this past year, I realized how well we could work together. Phil is an excellent talent evaluator and having an extra set of eyes for us to utilize will definitely help our scouting staff as we prepare for the draft. He's spent time working on the 2010 draft class already, so Ryan and I thought it is was a slam dunk when the opportunity was there for us to add him to our staff."

Said Savage: "This is a great opportunity for me to get back in the NFL. I'm really excited about the role the Eagles have afforded me, and I'm ready to help Howie and the rest of their scouting staff in the best way I possibly can."

Savage was the Browns' senior vice president and GM from 2005 to 2008. He previously spent nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

