Eagles' Heckert likely to be named Browns next general manager

Published: Jan 08, 2010 at 11:24 AM

His coach locked in place, new Browns president Mike Holmgren continued his search for a general manager on Friday. And it looks like there is a favorite for the job.

Philadelphia Eagles GM Tom Heckert is likely to be named the Cleveland Browns' new GM, league sources have told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi. An announcement is expected Monday.

Heckert, who has served as the GM of the Eagles since 2006, interviewed with Holmgren on Wednesday.

The Browns, who have not had a GM since George Kokinis was fired in November, will not conduct any interviews over the weekend, spokesman Neal Gulkis said.

Heckert, whose father, Tom, worked as a scout for the Browns in the 1980s, could be hired once the Eagles complete their season. They play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC playoffs on Saturday. Heckert reportedly was going to interview for Seattle's GM job this week but backed out.

Holmgren also interviewed Seattle pro personnel director Will Lewis on Friday. Holmgren has hinted that Cleveland's hierarchy could be revamped, and Lombardi reports the Browns may have a role that is yet to be determined in place for Lewis.

Through a team spokesman, Holmgren reported the meeting with Lewis "went very well." Holmgren, who took over Cleveland's football operations earlier this week, previously worked with Lewis in Green Bay and Seattle. After his playing career ended, Lewis worked as a scout with the Packers before he was added by Holmgren to the Seahawks' pro personnel department.

So, it's possible both Lewis and Heckert could wind up in Cleveland's front office.

Heckert was cleared to interview with the Browns last year but turned down the opportunity when the team's focus shifted to Kokinis.

Holmgren decided on Thursday to retain coach Eric Mangini, who went 5-11 in his first season with the Browns.

"We talked about change and some of that is just restructuring," he said. "Sometimes you have five people changing the light bulb. We're going to look at everything and try and streamline things, get good people to do it and work hard."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

