Eagles have one week to match Titans' offer sheet for DE Babin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans signed Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Jason Babin to an offer sheet Wednesday.
Under a special clause the Eagles put into Babin's contract, they have one week to match the offer. Without the clause, Babin would be an unrestricted free agent because of his six years of NFL service.
Babin, a first-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2004, also has played for the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 12 games for the Eagles last season and had 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
