Eagles have a clear plan -- Redskins? Not so much

The Eagles had a plan and a backup plan, both well thought out, like the way they've revamped their franchise over the past two years. Their moves, like trading Donovan McNabb to Washington and releasing players like Brian Dawkins and Brian Westbrook, were controversial, but they didn't veer from the process. They seem better for it. They opted to go with a young roster and if they took a step back, then so be it. They haven't. In fact, Philadelphia looks every bit like the team that will come out of the NFC East and possibly create some drama in the playoffs.