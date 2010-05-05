Eagles guard is first to tackle weight issues with trendy surgery

More teams are getting away from the single middle linebacker in a 4-3 front (four down linemen, three linebackers), where guys like 49ers coach Mike Singletary and Urlacher used to ring up stats, in favor of the 3-4. Typically, just one of the inside guys get to shine while the other catches the block of a guard or tight end. Baltimore's Lewis, Dansby and Willis have benefited from this scheme, but again, the focus of the 3-4 front usually is on the outside linebackers (James Harrison, LaMarr Woodley) and safeties (Ed Reed, Troy Polamalu). Willis said that his success is a direct benefit of the 3-4 and having so many players around him and in front of him to do the heavy lifting for him to make plays.