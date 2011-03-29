Eagles great Bednarik cleared to leave hospital later this week

Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik is expected to be released from a Pennsylvania hospital this week, his son-in-law told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday.
Bednarik, 85, was listed in serious condition after he was admitted to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa. last week with shortness of breath.
"He was up and walking around today and eating more," Ken Safarowic, a spokesman for the Bednarik family, told the Inquirer.
Safarowic said that tests revealed no major problems for Bednarik.
"His heart's fine, he didn't have a stroke, so the doctors don't want to keep him any longer than they have to," Safarowic said. "They caught him crawling out of bed."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.