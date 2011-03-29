Eagles great Bednarik cleared to leave hospital later this week

Published: Mar 29, 2011 at 07:14 AM

Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik is expected to be released from a Pennsylvania hospital this week, his son-in-law told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday.

Bednarik, 85, was listed in serious condition after he was admitted to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa. last week with shortness of breath.

"He was up and walking around today and eating more," Ken Safarowic, a spokesman for the Bednarik family, told the Inquirer.

Safarowic said that tests revealed no major problems for Bednarik.

"His heart's fine, he didn't have a stroke, so the doctors don't want to keep him any longer than they have to," Safarowic said. "They caught him crawling out of bed."

Bednarik played linebacker and center for the Eagles long after the heyday of two-way players. His game-saving tackle helped the Eagles claim the 1960 NFL championship, the last title won by the franchise.

Bednarik was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

