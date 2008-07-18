Eagles go into another training camp looking to develop a WR

Will Lito Sheppard accept his role as the nickleback?

Though Sheppard has struggled with injuries throughout his six-year career, he has also been one of the league's best cover corners; he is a two-time Pro Bowler and has 17 career interceptions. He missed five games last season, but still recorded 51 tackles and had two picks. With the offseason addition of Pro Bowl corner Asante Samuel, Sheppard is now being put into a reserve role. He skipped some voluntary offseason practices and it remains to be seen if he will be content playing as a backup behind Samuel and Sheldon Brown. If he does take to the spot in training camp and thrive as a nickleback, the Eagles may have the best trio of corners in the league.