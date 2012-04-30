Eagles GM not adding veteran behind RB LeSean McCoy

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman on Monday said he does not have any plans to bring in a veteran backup to help take the pressure off workhorse running back LeSean McCoy.
"We're very confident with our running back situation," Roseman said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Roseman's comments came on the heels of head coach Andy Reid saying the team overplayed McCoy last season.
The three-year veteran rushed 273 times for 1,309 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2011. Backup Dion Lewis rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries.
"We have a lot of confidence in Dion Lewis, dynamic player, a guy we were ecstatic to get in the fifth round last year ... We feel really good about that spot," Roseman said. "That doesn't mean that if something was there that made sense, we still wouldn't look to add there, but we feel really good about them."
Philadelphia selected Kansas State running back Bryce Brown in the seventh round of the NFL Draft and signed undrafted free-agent running back Chris Polk, whom NFL.com draft analyst Gil Brandt considers to be the top undrafted player.