Eagles, Giants, Broncos among O-lines to watch in Week 7

This is the Groupon Game, buy one get one free! Both O-lines will be under the microscope for different reasons. Let's start with the Jets, one of the most disappointing teams to date this season on both sides of the ball. The Fitzmagic is over and the Jets are going back to Geno Smith, which is most definitely to encourage some extra blitzes by Baltimore defensive coordinator Dean Pees to test him and the offensive line. Geno takes over an offense that is dead last in scoring, which goes hand in hand with its red zone struggles (also worst in the league).