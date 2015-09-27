Eagles get back on track with win

Published: Sep 27, 2015 at 09:58 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Darren Sproles returned a punt 89 yards for a score and added a 1-yard touchdown run, and the Philadelphia Eagles got their first win of the season by holding on to beat the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday.

Sam Bradford threw a TD pass to Ryan Mathews, who also rushed for 108 yards while starting in place of the injured DeMarco Murray. The Eagles (1-2) improved to 10-0 all-time against the Jets (2-1), who were coming off a victory at Indianapolis last Monday night.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes to Brandon Marshall and Jeremy Kerley, but was intercepted three times. The last, by Walter Thurmond with 3:28 left, helped seal Philadelphia's victory.

Murray was out with a hamstring injury, while the Jets played without running back Chris Ivory (quadriceps), who was active but didn't play, and Eric Decker (sprained knee).

