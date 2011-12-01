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Eagles fly West with time running out on the 'dream' season

Published: Dec 01, 2011 at 09:42 AM

Sometimes when an underachieving team is struggling to please its demanding fans, the road can be the kindest place of all. The Eagles certainly hope that's the case Thursday night, when they escape the wrath of Philly's notoriously tough fans and try their luck in Seattle, where the fans are expected to be loud, if not exactly proud (like the Eagles, the Seahawks are a disappointing 4-7). The game can be seen live on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

In other games this week, the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans jockey for AFC wild-card position, while the Atlanta Falcons try to stay on the heals of the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.

The Eagles, Titans, Jets and Falcons are in good position to get difficult road wins this week based on matchups, injuries, history and other circumstances.

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Philadelphia at Seattle (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

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Tennessee at Buffalo (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

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N.Y. Jets at Washington (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

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Atlanta at Houston (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

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