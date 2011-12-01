Eagles fly West with time running out on the 'dream' season

Sometimes when an underachieving team is struggling to please its demanding fans, the road can be the kindest place of all. The Eagles certainly hope that's the case Thursday night, when they escape the wrath of Philly's notoriously tough fans and try their luck in Seattle, where the fans are expected to be loud, if not exactly proud (like the Eagles, the Seahawks are a disappointing 4-7). The game can be seen live on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.