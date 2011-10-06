Eagles fly north to Buffalo; Packers look to burn Atlanta again

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 04:25 AM

The NFL's two remaining undefeated teams face stiff tests this week, but only one must win on the road to stay among the unbeaten ranks. The Super Bowl-champion Packers return to the scene of their most emphatic postseason triumph last season, the Georgia Dome, where they shocked the top-seeded Falcons, 48-21, in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

The Lions, meanwhile, face a familiar foe in their quest to go 5-0: last season's NFC North champs, the Chicago Bears, who will try to temper the hype in Detroit's first prime-time game at Ford Field.

The Bears and Packers are two of four teams in good position to get a difficult road win this week based on matchups, injuries, history and other circumstances.

Philadelphia at Buffalo (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Green Bay at Atlanta (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Chicago at Detroit (Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET)

