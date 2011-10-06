Eagles fly north to Buffalo; Packers look to burn Atlanta again

The NFL's two remaining undefeated teams face stiff tests this week, but only one must win on the road to stay among the unbeaten ranks. The Super Bowl-champion Packers return to the scene of their most emphatic postseason triumph last season, the Georgia Dome, where they shocked the top-seeded Falcons, 48-21, in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
The Lions, meanwhile, face a familiar foe in their quest to go 5-0: last season's NFC North champs, the Chicago Bears, who will try to temper the hype in Detroit's first prime-time game at Ford Field.