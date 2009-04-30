Eagles finally surround McNabb with talented playmakers

"I've been in this league a long time, so I don't think much about those types of things or think that way," Reid said. "I just try to do the best I can do. There's a way you turn things around and it starts with the players; that's the only way you turn things around. This time, it starts with these three days coming up. We kind of load up the plate for everybody. It's like the first three days of training camp. We put in a lot of plays. The veterans get back in it and the young guys get to learn. It's good for the veteran players to get in and work after having some time off. It's great to get the whole team together, including our new draft choices. You've got to have continuity-building and it starts now."