Eagles fans take to streets in celebration after win

Published: Feb 05, 2018

Thousands of fans took to the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday night to celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in a display that stretched into the early Monday morning hours.

As time expired in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the five-time champion Patriots, fans spilled out of bars in the downtown area around city hall as fans reveled in Philadelphia's first professional sports title since its 2008 World Series victory. It was the Eagles' first title since 1960.

The celebration included its share of pandemonium. Philadelphia TV crews captured unruly fans climbing and pulling down traffic lights and ascending building rooftops. A video posted to social media showed several people celebrating on the awning of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel before it collapsed.

"We have had several acts of vandalism where windows have been smashed, and some injuries have been reported around light poles that have been pulled down," the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement obtained by the New York Times. "We have one report of looting at a gas station. There have been no fatalities."

UMass-Amherst campus police told The Associated Press that fights broke out and that the crowd threw objects and set off smoke bombs and firecrackers. Police used pepper balls to disperse the crowd.

Officials said those transported to hospitals suffered from head injuries, lacerations and alcohol intoxication. Police say those arrested face criminal charges, and if they are students they face punishment under the student code of conduct. Police did not immediately release arrest figures from the celebration.

The City of Philadelphia announced the Eagles' Super Bowl parade will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. ET (watch live on NFL Network). The team is expected to arrive back in the city from Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

"The city deserved it," 66-year-old Lou Potel told The Associated Press. "It's a great city, and now we have a Super Bowl to go along with it."

