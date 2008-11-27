Eagles face Cardinals without Samuel, Buckhalter

PHILADELPHIA -- Cornerback Asante Samuel and backup running back Correll Buckhalter were inactive for the Philadelphia Eagles' game against Arizona on Thursday night.
Samuel injured his neck in Sunday's loss at Baltimore. He hadn't missed a game since signing a $57.14 million, six-year contract with the Eagles last March. Joselio Hanson replaced him in the starting lineup.
Buckhalter sprained a knee ligament against the Ravens. Lorenzo Booker, benched the past three games, filled in for Buckhalter.
The Cardinals were without cornerback Rod Hood (ribs), linebacker Clark Haggans (foot) and safety Matt Ware (head).
